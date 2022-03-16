|
How Much Money Would Pfizer Make With a 4th COVID Vaccine Dose?
Is four times the charm? Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla has been talking up the need for a fourth dose of his company's COVID-19 vaccine in several TV interviews. Bourla told CNBC on Friday that another dose is needed because of the coronavirus omicron variant. He said that Pfizer plans to soon submit data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty. And Bourla stated on the CBS news show Face the Nation on Sunday that a fourth booster is necessary.It remains to be seen if regulatory agencies will agree with this view. However, there's a real possibility that yet another booster dose could be on the way for Americans. If so, how much money would Pfizer make?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
