Morgan Stanley Aktie
WKN: 885836 / ISIN: US6174464486
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26.08.2026 23:05:00
How Much More Power Do AI Data Centers Need Right Now? Morgan Stanley Says 38 Gigawatts. Here Are 3 Stocks Cashing In on That Opportunity.
It's no secret that artificial intelligence data centers need more power than the electric utility industry will be able to effectively offer them anytime soon. Morgan Stanley equity strategist Michelle Weaver recently quantified the problem, suggesting earlier this month that "there's a potential shortfall of around 38 gigawatts needed through 2028." That's enough electricity to power a couple of dozen major metropolitan cities, for perspective, or perhaps a few dozen AI data centers (depending on their size).This is why so many artificial intelligence data center owners/operators are taking matters into their own hands, setting up their own power production solutions alongside their facilities. That spells opportunity for investors.To this end, here's a closer look at three industrial names offering the stand-alone power-generation solutions the artificial intelligence industry so desperately needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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