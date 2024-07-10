|
10.07.2024 15:30:00
How Much Occidental Petroleum Stock Does Warren Buffett Own?
In the first quarter of 2022, Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) revealed a massive stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). At the time, Berkshire held about 91 million Occidental shares worth roughly $5 billion -- or just under 10% of the company's total share count. Today, that stake is even bigger. How much bigger? A lot bigger. Besides Berkshire's initial 91 million shares, it also owned warrants to buy another 83.9 million shares. Those were tied to a 2019 loan worth $10 billion that helped Occidental acquire Anadarko Petroleum, another oil and gas producer.In the summer of 2022, Berkshire received regulatory approval to buy up to 50% of Occidental. That approval is coming close to being necessary. According to recent filings, Berkshire's stake is now up to 255.3 million shares worth around $15 billion -- nearly 30% of the company's total share count. It also still owns more than 83 million warrants with a strike price of $59.62 per share, just below the current trading price. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Occidental Petroleum Corp.
|56,35
|-0,41%