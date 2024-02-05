|
05.02.2024 10:37:00
How Much of Your Portfolio Should You Allocate to Bitcoin? Cathie Wood Thinks It Should Be 19%
With the launch of the new spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs in January, there's now growing debate about just how much Bitcoin is prudent to hold in a well-diversified portfolio. Until this year, the consensus view had been that Bitcoin should account for only a tiny portion of your overall portfolio. As a general rule of thumb, 1% was the norm, and any percentage over 5% was considered ultra-aggressive.However, according to Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, the optimal Bitcoin portfolio allocation might actually be closer to 19.4%. That's an incredibly high percentage, and it's worth a closer look at some of her underlying assumptions.In Ark Invest's just-published "Big Ideas 2024" research report, the firm laid out the core building blocks of how it arrived at this figure of 19.4%. The starting point is thinking about Bitcoin as a stand-alone asset class with a unique risk-reward profile.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|-2,86%