How much of your water bill is swallowed up by company debt? - interactive

Analysis shows that 28% of Thames’ customer bills were spent servicing debt, as the company lobbies for moreReports that Thames Water has been lobbying the government to let it increase bills by 40% come after the company’s 30-year history of giving out £7.2bn in dividends – and racking up £14.7bn in debt – has put it on the brink of collapse.High levels of debt mean that much of customer bills are swallowed up by paying interest on company debt – with 28% of Thames’ revenue from bills spent paying interest or fees on debt on average between 2019 and 2023. That leaves less money for customer services, or investment in infrastructure. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel