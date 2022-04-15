|
15.04.2022 12:07:00
How Much Passive Income Can You Really Make As an Airbnb Host?
The height of the pandemic was a bad time to be a vacation rental property owner. Travel ground nearly to a halt, and many of these properties sat vacant for months. Fortunately, things are looking up, and vacation rental investors are poised to have a fantastic year. If you've been considering purchasing a vacation rental property, this could be a great time. Your biggest obstacle now is probably the current housing market, with low inventory and high prices.So, to help you decide whether a potential vacation rental property you find might still be a good investment, let's give you an idea of how much passive income you can expect to make as an Airbnb host.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
