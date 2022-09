How Much Revenue Does Nvidia Get From China? It's Complicated

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Graphics chip company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is dealing with a glut of gaming graphics cards following a multiyear period of shortages, sky-high demand, and soaring prices. Thankfully, the company's data center business, which includes high-powered graphics chips used to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and other number-crunching workloads, is still performing well.Nvidia already slashed its guidance to account for weak gaming demand, but now the company sees a potential $400 million hit to its data center segment. On Wednesday, the company disclosed that the U.S. government had imposed a new license requirement on exports to China, Hong Kong, and Russia of its high-powered A100 and H100 data center GPUs. The intent is to keep these ultra-powerful chips out of the hands of the Chinese military.While the new export restrictions only affect certain data center GPUs, it's worth asking how much revenue Nvidia generates from China across all its segments. Answering that question is harder than it seems. In the gaming segment, Nvidia relies on its partners to assemble and sell graphics cards to end users.