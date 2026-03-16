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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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16.03.2026 17:00:00
How Much Should Retirees Have Invested by Age 65?
How much should you save for retirement? Most people who've not yet reached retirement age will answer with something vague along the lines of "as much as possible." Point well taken -- you can't really have too much money. Anything you end up not needing can be given to charitable causes.There is a reasonably specific number, however, even if it's different for everyone. Here's how to determine yours.Sure, most people would love to live an incredibly posh lifestyle in retirement without any money-related worries. That's not realistic for most people growing their nest egg by saving their own money, though. For the average person or household, a more realistic goal is simply saving enough to maintain the standard of living in retirement that you achieved in your working years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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