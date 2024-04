How Much Will Altria Group Pay in Dividends This Year?

Cigarette smoking has been in decline for decades, but that hasn't stopped Altria Group (NYSE: MO) from making heaps of dividend payments to satisfied shareholders. The company behind the leading Marlboro brand raised its quarterly payout 58 times over the past 54 years.In 2023, Altria distributed about $6.8 billion worth of dividend payments. The stock offers investors a quarterly payout of $0.98 per share. At its recent closing price of around $42 per share, investors will receive an ultra-high 9.3% yield even if the company doesn't raise its payout.Altria Group usually announces quarterly payout raises in August. It's still too early to know exactly how much the company will distribute in 2024, but we can certainly expect its 54-year streak to continue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel