03.07.2024 11:22:00
How Much Will Annaly Capital Management Pay Out in Dividends This Year?
Leading mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is well-known for its high dividend yield, which stands at about 13.6% at the current stock price. So, it might seem reasonable to wonder how much Annaly is paying to its shareholders this year.Here's the short answer. Annaly Capital Management pays a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, which means that it pays a total dividend of $2.60 per share, per year. Annaly has 500.44 million outstanding shares as of the latest information, so based on the current dividend amount, Annaly will pay out just over $1.3 billion in dividends this year.The longer answer is that we don't know for sure exactly how much Annaly will pay out this year. We simply know what it will pay based on its current quarterly dividend. While Annaly has already declared $0.65 quarterly dividends for the first and second quarters of 2024, it's entirely possible that the dividends Annaly pays in the second half of the year will be different.
