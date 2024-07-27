|
27.07.2024 14:01:00
How Much Will Apple Pay Out in Dividends This Year?
Consumer technology titan Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been paying dividends to shareholders since 2012. The dividend, however, isn't the reason investors own the stock. This ticker's been incredibly rewarding since the company first unveiled its iPhone back in 2007, up nearly 4,500% during that time, making Apple the world's biggest publicly traded organization (as measured by market cap).Nevertheless, it is a dividend stock. The big question? How much will Apple pay in dividends this year?As of May, Apple's quarterly dividend stands at $0.25 per share. That's up a penny from February's per-share payout of $0.24, continuing the company's cadence of yearly dividend growth. Assuming the payout stays at its current level for the rest of the year, shareholders can anticipate getting $0.99 in per-share dividends payable in 2024, which will cost the company something on the order of $15 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
