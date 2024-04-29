29.04.2024 14:31:00

How Much Will Chevron Pay in Dividends This Year?

Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) dividend is its top financial priority, and it aims to increase its payout consistently. The oil giant raised its dividend per share by 8% in early 2024, its 37th straight year of growing the dividend (one of the longest streaks in the oil patch). Here's a look at how much Chevron will likely pay in dividends this year.The oil company paid a whopping $11.3 billion in dividends last year (up 3% from 2022). That was part of a record $26.3 billion in cash it returned to shareholders. (It also repurchased $14.9 billion in shares.) Chevron's share repurchase program is why its total dividend outlay was only up 3%, even though its per-share payment rose 6%.

23.10.23 Chevron Outperform RBC Capital Markets
04.10.23 Chevron Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
