|
29.04.2024 14:31:00
How Much Will Chevron Pay in Dividends This Year?
Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) dividend is its top financial priority, and it aims to increase its payout consistently. The oil giant raised its dividend per share by 8% in early 2024, its 37th straight year of growing the dividend (one of the longest streaks in the oil patch). Here's a look at how much Chevron will likely pay in dividends this year.The oil company paid a whopping $11.3 billion in dividends last year (up 3% from 2022). That was part of a record $26.3 billion in cash it returned to shareholders. (It also repurchased $14.9 billion in shares.) Chevron's share repurchase program is why its total dividend outlay was only up 3%, even though its per-share payment rose 6%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:01
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Chevron-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Chevron von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Chevron-Aktie verbilligt sich: Chevron macht weniger Gewinn (dpa-AFX)
|
25.04.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Ausblick: Chevron gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Chevron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Chevron von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Chevron Corp.mehr Analysen
|23.10.23
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.23
|Chevron Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.23
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.23
|Chevron Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.23
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.23
|Chevron Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!