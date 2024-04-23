|
23.04.2024 17:21:00
How Much Will Coca-Cola Pay in Dividends This Year?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a classic Dividend King stock. It has raised its dividend for the past 62 years consecutively, one of the longest streaks on the market. It's an established, blue chip industry leader, and in the early stages of the pandemic it demonstrated that it's committed to the dividend even under the most severe economic pressure.Management approved the 62nd consecutive annual dividend hike in February. How much will it pay out to shareholders in 2024?Coca-Cola is the largest all-beverage company in the world, with $46 billion in trailing-12-month sales. Although it's feeling the impact of inflation, it has maintained sales growth and robust profits through its dominant position and unparalleled distribution network. That allows it to maintain its dividend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
