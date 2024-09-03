|
03.09.2024 12:28:00
How Much Will Coca-Cola Pay Out in Dividends This Year?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a celebrated Dividend King that has paid and raised its dividend for 62 years. It's as reliable as dividend stocks come, and Warren Buffett has praised it as one of his favorite stocks, singling out its dividend. Let's see how much it's going to pay out in dividends this year.Coca-Cola is known for its rock-solid dividend that typically pays a high yield and is steady under all sorts of circumstances. Management paid the dividend throughout the tumultuous beginning of the pandemic when sales plummeted, and the payout ratio was well over 100%.At the current stock price, the dividend yields 2.6%, which is low for Coca-Cola. It's usually around 3%. But even at this yield, it's still double what you'd receive from the S&P 500 index.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
