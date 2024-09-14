|
14.09.2024 17:15:00
How Much Will Coca-Cola Pay Out in Dividends This Year?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has surged to new highs this year after reporting strong earnings results. The company is seeing healthy demand for its products, and growing revenue and profits should keep the company's 62-year streak of consecutive dividend increases going. Coca-Cola has been resilient in a challenging consumer spending environment. It delivered adjusted revenue growth of 15% year over year in the second quarter, driven mostly by higher selling prices. The strongest markets were Latin America and Asia Pacific, highlighting the brand's opportunities abroad.The stock's current quarterly dividend payment is $0.485 per share. Coca-Cola most recently raised the quarterly payout earlier this year by 5%, bringing the forward dividend yield to 2.73%. That is double the S&P 500's yield of 1.32%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
