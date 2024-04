How Much Will Devon Energy Pay in Dividends This Year?

Get your money's worth with this article, as it offers not one but three potential answers to Devon Energy 's (NYSE: DVN) dividend question. While there's no definitive answer, the prospect of significant returns to shareholders is clear.First, Devon Energy will pay at least $0.88 in dividends this year through its fixed dividend, implying a dividend yield of 1.7% at the current price.Second, Devon Energy plans to return 70% of its free cash flow (FCF) in the form of dividends and share buybacks based on management's projections and an average price of oil of $85 a barrel in 2024. Devon's returns to shareholders would be 7.5% of its market cap. In other words, the company could, theoretically, at least, pay a 7.5% dividend yield to shareholders at the current price. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel