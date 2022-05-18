How Much Will Healthcare Cost in Retirement? Prepare to Be Shocked

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a big misconception that living costs drop drastically in retirement. The reality is that some of your expenses might get lower, but some might also rise.Healthcare is likely to fall into the latter category. That's because medical issues tend to arise as we age, and also, because Medicare, which seniors commonly rely on starting at age 65, has its limitations.In fact, Fidelity recently ran some numbers, and it found that the average 65-year-old male-female couple retiring now should expect to spend a whopping $315,000 on medical costs. That figure assumes enrollment in Medicare Parts A, B, and D.