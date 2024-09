How Much Will Hershey Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

Confectionary king Hershey (NYSE: HSY) offers sweet treats for junk-food aficionados and quarterly distributions for income collectors. However, chasing yield with Hershey stock might end up being bad for your financial health.On one hand, Hershey is a well-known and long-established consumer-staples company that has been profitable for many years. On the other hand, while Hershey will almost certainly pay decent dividends this year, there's no guarantee that the sugar high of Hershey's yield hikes will last.If you're an income investor, it's easy to become complacent when a company has consistently raised its dividend for many years, as Hershey has done. Bear in mind, though, that past performance is never a guarantee of future returns.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool