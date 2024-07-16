|
16.07.2024 14:26:00
How Much Will Medtronic Pay Out in Dividends This Year?
Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a beast of a medical-device company, has caught the eye of more than a few income investors. It has enacted dividend raises at least once annually for a hard-to-beat 47 years straight and approaches high-yield dividend territory with a payout hovering just below 4%. As that distribution is a major part of the stock's popularity, it's worth looking at a key number behind it -- quite simply, how much will it amount to across 2024?Medtronic recently declared a dividend raise. Concurrent with the release of its latest financials in May, the medical-device king added $0.01 per share to its quarterly payout for a new level of $0.70. This will be paid each quarter in this new fiscal year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
