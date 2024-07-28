|
28.07.2024 14:00:00
How Much Will Microsoft Pay Out in Dividends This Year?
Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) impressive gains and market capitalization, currently over $3 trillion, have earned it a spot among the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. It's made headlines as the world's second-most valuable company, but what often gets overlooked is the dividend. While Microsoft's paltry yield of less than 1% is nothing to brag about at the moment, it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the company approaches two decades of dividend increases.Here's a quick answer. Microsoft has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share for fiscal year 2024 (which ended on June 30). On an annual basis, this totals $3.00 per share. If you add up all the shares of Microsoft stock outstanding -- 7.43 billion as of the latest financial reports -- and multiply this by the annual dividend per share of $3.00, you get a dividend payout of approximately $22.29 billion this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|16.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.24
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|391,85
|1,53%
