28.07.2024 14:00:00

How Much Will Microsoft Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) impressive gains and market capitalization, currently over $3 trillion, have earned it a spot among the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. It's made headlines as the world's second-most valuable company, but what often gets overlooked is the dividend. While Microsoft's paltry yield of less than 1% is nothing to brag about at the moment, it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the company approaches two decades of dividend increases.Here's a quick answer. Microsoft has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share for fiscal year 2024 (which ended on June 30). On an annual basis, this totals $3.00 per share. If you add up all the shares of Microsoft stock outstanding -- 7.43 billion as of the latest financial reports -- and multiply this by the annual dividend per share of $3.00, you get a dividend payout of approximately $22.29 billion this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

16.07.24 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.06.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.05.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.05.24 Microsoft Kaufen DZ BANK
21.05.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 391,85 1,53% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen