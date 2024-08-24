|
24.08.2024 11:43:00
How Much Will Realty Income Pay Out in Dividends This Year?
Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the best Dividend stocks you can buy. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has a long track record of paying and raising its dividend, which is reliable and high-yielding. Let's see how much the company is going to pay out in dividends this year.Even though Realty Income is a top REIT, it stands out among other great dividend payers because it's one of the few stocks that pays monthly. It has paid a dividend for 650 consecutive months and raised it 107 consecutive times quarterly. At the current price, the dividend yield is 5.1%, or nearly four times the average S&P 500 yield.As a REIT, Realty Income is structured in a specific way that requires paying at least 90% of its income as dividends. For any other company, the dividend payout is up to management, although a classic dividend stock, like Coca-Cola, tends to keep the payout ratio pretty high at around 75%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
