Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.05.2026 02:00:00
How Much Will SpaceX Stock Be Worth by 2030? Here's What History Says.
With whispers of a valuation approaching $2 trillion, SpaceX stands on the precipice of potentially the largest initial public offering in history. Yet forecasting the company's stock price at 2030 feels more like an astrology project than astute financial analysis. SpaceX must overcome regulatory hurdles and make significant technological leaps over the next few years to meet investors' sky-high expectations.Let's explore where SpaceX stands today, detail the company's vast opportunities, and examine some sobering lessons from recent high-profile IPOs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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