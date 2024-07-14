|
14.07.2024 14:25:00
How Much Will UnitedHealth Group Pay Out in Dividends This Year?
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) stock hasn't performed well this year so far, but there's a consolation prize for long-term investors. Every three months, UnitedHealth Group distributes a cash payout to anyone who's a shareholder of record on the ex-dividend date.That's great news for income-oriented investors, but it shouldn't be your sole focus. It's essential to conduct your due diligence on the company itself, especially since UnitedHealth Group has at least one imminent event that could impact the share price.Not long ago, UnitedHealth Group increased its quarterly dividend distribution 12% to $2.10 per share. The company has typically raised its dividend distributions every year, but shareholders should anticipate payments of $2.10 per share per quarter for the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UnitedHealth Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier UnitedHealth-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in UnitedHealth von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones klettert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen zum Start des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)