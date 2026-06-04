AGO Aktie

AGO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415

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04.06.2026 16:45:00

How Much Would a $10,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase Stock 10 Years Ago Be Worth Today?

With its presence in virtually all areas of financial services, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is a business that needs no introduction. With $4.9 trillion in total assets under management and a market cap of $795 billion, it is a critical component of the broader economy.If you had invested $10,000 in this top financial stock 10 years ago, how much would you have today?Image source: JPMorgan Chase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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