16.11.2022 16:15:00
How Much Would You Pay for a Day at Disney World?
It's not just Disney+ raising prices on Dec. 8. It will also get more expensive to visit Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) flagship Florida resort that day. Disney World announced higher price points for single-day tickets and annual passes on Wednesday. The stiffer cover charges will go into effect on the same day that the ad-free version of Disney+ is getting a 38% boost for its monthly subscriptions. A one-day admission for any of the resort's four theme parks currently sets visitors back between $109 to $159, depending on seasonality. The busier the period, the costlier the turnstile click. In a couple of weeks the ticket prices will vary by the actual gated attraction. Disney's Animal Kingdom -- the least visited of the four Florida parks last year according to industry tracker Themed Entertainment Association -- will stay in that range, but the other three destinations will move higher. Those single-day passes will start at $114 to $124, moving as high as $179 to $189 during peak holiday periods. Annual passes are getting a similar makeover. The cheapest pass -- the Pixie Pass that only includes select weekday visits during seasonally sleepy periods -- will stay at $399 a year. It's only available for Florida residents, and it's currently the only annual ticket that Disney is selling to new buyers. The other three year-round passes that are only available for renewals will cost between $749 and $1,399 on Dec. 8, a $50 to $100 price hike. Continue reading
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
