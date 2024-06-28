|
28.06.2024 09:30:00
How Nancy Pelosi's Husband Is Profiting Big-Time on Nvidia -- and Why His Strategy Could Be Smart for You Too
Nancy Pelosi is a former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives -- the first woman to serve in that position. She's in her 37th year of representing California's 11th Congressional District. Pelosi is a successful politician, a wife, mother, and grandmother. And some might think she's a savvy investor as well based on her public disclosures of trades. However, a close examination of those disclosures reveals that Rep. Pelosi isn't making the shrewd investing moves. Instead, it's her husband, Paul Pelosi.Mr. Pelosi is profiting big-time from his investment in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Here's how he's doing things differently -- and why his strategy could be smart for you too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
