27.02.2024 17:43:00
How Netflix Uses Global Productions to Dodge Hollywood Strikes
Media streaming veteran Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was better prepared for last year's Hollywood strikes than most media companies. In fact, the company's global production network makes it fairly immune to strikes and other filming slowdowns in any particular place.That was my hypothesis. Surely, Netflix's current schedule must be packed to the gills with foreign productions, a few months after the Writers' Guild and Screen Actors' Guild ended their respective strikes. Right?Well, a hypothesis without data is like a movie without actors -- just some hot air blowing across an empty screen. On the other hand, I don't have access to tons of data and a huge staff ready to mine insights in that hypothetical trove of information. So I settled for the next best thing, spending an hour or so with the best publicly available info I could find.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
