How Nike Is Embracing the Future of Digital Fashion
Renowned for its iconic sportswear and athletic gear, Nike (NYSE: NKE) now has its sights set on leaving its mark on the digital world. In a recent announcement, Nike disclosed that, in early May, it will be releasing a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its own Web3 platform, known as .Swoosh.Although technically the second launch of digital collectibles, this one differs from the original drop that Nike produced last spring. Nike appears to be making this launch more accessible to the average consumer with lower prices, a more equitable approach to minting, and prioritization of community engagement through the .Swoosh platform. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
