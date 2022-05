How Novo Nordisk Will Protect Insulin Sales

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans with diabetes require some form of insulin, and out-of-pocket expenses for the life-sustaining medicine have doubled over the past 10 years. As the global leader in the insulin market, pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) must maintain revenue in the face of calls to lower treatment costs -- but one new development on the horizon may offer its future sales a partial reprieve. Scientists developing new drug treatmentThe White House has been promising lower prescription drug prices for several years. President Biden discussed capping insulin prices at $35 a month, and the House followed suit by passing the Affordable Insulin Now Act at the end of March. Opponents point out that much of the difference between out-of-pocket and drug expenses will be picked up by the government, so the act will do little to bring down the high insulin costs charged by drugmakers.Continue reading