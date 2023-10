How Nvidia Is Trouncing Amazon, Google, and Microsoft on 1 Critical Investing Metric

Four giant companies have been at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom in 2023. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the biggest winner, by far, with its shares more than tripling year to date. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have seen their stocks skyrocket more than 50%. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) lags the group, but its shares have still jumped nearly 40%.Stock performance isn't the only area in which Nvidia is excelling, though. Here's how the chipmaker is trouncing Amazon Alphabet , and Microsoft on another critical investing metric.Return on invested capital (ROIC) ranks as one of the most important financial metrics for investors. It measures how efficiently a company uses its capital to make profits. A company that can consistently deliver a high ROIC typically performs well over the long run.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel