How Nvidia's AI Tech Is Helping Other Companies Grow

Few companies are more vital to the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Even before AI became the hot trend in the business world, Nvidia heavily invested in the technology because it knew this day was coming.Nvidia is set to benefit heavily from the wider adoption of AI systems, as it has multiple products that are vital for AI to succeed. It's also helping other companies create their AI solutions, making it a critical link in the AI chain.Nvidia got its start by creating the graphics processing unit (GPU). At first, this hardware was used almost exclusively to quickly process the intense calculations needed to create high-quality graphics. Since then, that efficiency in processing intense calculations has been put to use in a host of applications -- among them running engineering simulations, mining cryptocurrencies, and training AI models.