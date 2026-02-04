Winners Aktie
How OpenAI's Revenue Growth Could Make These 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Winners in 2026
How OpenAI's Revenue Growth Could Make These 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Winners in 2026

OpenAI expects its revenue to explode over the next few years. 2026 revenue could top $25 billion, according to internal documents. That could climb to nearly $200 billion by 2030. To put that in perspective, Nvidia generated $187 billion over the last 12 months.There's no doubt OpenAI is one of the most important companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Its success (or failure) is reverberating across dozens of companies. But if it meets its 2026 revenue expectations, it could be great news for these three AI infrastructure stocks.
