Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
03.02.2026 12:05:00
How Palantir and GE Aerospace Helped FTAI Aviation Stock Soar in January
Aircraft engine maintenance company FTAI Aviation's (NASDAQ: FTAI) surging stock price is driven by deals with Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) and GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock rose 38.3% in January and is up 173% over the last year as I write. Here's why. The move comes down to three fundamental, and interconnected, drivers. First, in November, FTAI announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Palantir, a leading AI company. The partnership will allow FTAI to use Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to enable AI-assisted decision-making to improve productivity, including managing inventory and scheduling maintenance for equipment worldwide. Second, in late December, FTAI announced the creation of FTAI Power, a move that pivots the company toward becoming a provider of critical infrastructure equipment for data centers. FTAI is best known for maintaining and leasing aircraft engines such as the CFM56 (an engine made by GE Aerospace's joint venture CFM International), but FTAI Power will convert CFM56 engines (used on legacy Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft) for use as power turbines for data centers.
