How Palm Desert, CA Is Making the City 'Easy to Do Business with' to Attract Local Suppliers and Save Staff Time

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, and state agencies is partnering with the City of Palm Desert, CA to improve its procurement process to attract diverse, local suppliers who want to do business with the City and save staff time on purchasing activities.

Palm Desert adopted OpenGov Procurement — the leading cloud software suite for enabling more efficient and strategic purchasing decisions — and implemented the solution in less than three months. OpenGov Procurement helps the City attract bids with a shorter and simpler online submission form, which lowers the bar for local businesses to participate in the bidding process.

"As Palm Desert continues to grow and evolve, so do the needs of our community. Our local supplier network helps us meet those needs, so it makes a lot of sense to make it easier for these businesses to submit bids to supply goods and services to the City," explained City Manager Todd Hileman.

Ensuring that it's easy to partner with the City is key to the success of centralizing purchasing. With OpenGov, Palm Desert found a procurement solution that was intuitive and also made the process of submitting an internal request to develop solicitation documents simple to follow for all staff.

"Another key factor in the move to modernize procurement is to free up staff time across departments," Purchasing Officer Lori Carney said. "Centralizing purchasing activities makes it possible for us to do that work more efficiently and strategically. As a result, non-purchasing staff can focus on more strategic projects," she added.

Reducing the barriers for local suppliers as well as focusing staff time on strategic work are core benefits of OpenGov Procurement. "The OpenGov team is thrilled to grow our partnership with the City of Palm Desert, CA which is a truly innovative and forward-thinking local government," said Claudia Arriaga, VP of Customer Success.

