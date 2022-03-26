|
26.03.2022 10:34:00
How Pfizer's $6.7 Billion Arena Pharmaceuticals Buyout Could Work for Investors
Did you know that Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) makes more than just a COVID-19 vaccine? Comirnaty gets so much attention that it would be easy to forget that it wasn't always a Pfizer vaccine.Pfizer markets Comirnaty in collaboration with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), a relatively small biotechnology company that, at the beginning of the pandemic, lacked the resources to rapidly develop a new vaccine. This isn't unusual. The vast majority of top-selling products from Pfizer, and every other big pharmaceutical company, have external origins.Licensing a successful drug is all fine and good, but it's usually more lucrative to own the whole thing. To this end, Pfizer recently completed a $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals for complete access to Etrasimod, an experimental anti-inflammation drug for people with ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune disorders.Continue reading
