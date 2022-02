How Prologis Became the Biggest Industrial REIT in the World

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has grown to be the biggest industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) in the world by dominating the e-commerce warehouse space, and in its fourth-quarter earnings report, the company continued to deliver steady growth.In this episode of "Beat and Raise" recorded on Jan. 21, Fool contributors Jason Hall and Brian Withers discuss Prologis' recent quarter and why the company is a leader in its industry.Continue reading