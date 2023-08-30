|
30.08.2023 17:11:22
How property developers call the shots on housing policy | Letter
John Worrall says affordability is the real problem, but house builders have no interest in fixing itThe article on pollution (England’s rivers at risk as Michael Gove rips up rules on new housing, 28 August) should be read together with Daniel Chandler’s piece (Big money is trashing trust in British politics. ‘Democracy vouchers’ could be the solution, 29 August), in which he says: “We have designed a political system where rich donors can, in effect, buy policy influence.”The development sector donates millions to the Conservative party, and when it says environmental rules are blocking new homes, what it actually means is that rules are blocking new planning consents with which developers can take their time. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
