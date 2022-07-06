|
06.07.2022 14:05:00
How Remote Work Is Impacting Productivity: 5 Trends For Dispersed Teams
MENLO PARK, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to productivity, workers share more similarities than differences, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. A survey of more than 2,400 professionals in the U.S. reveals five productivity trends that have taken shape since the shift to remote work.
"Trust and open communication are essential when it comes to flexible work," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. "Employees need to show they can manage their time by meeting deadlines and being available to collaborate. And in turn, managers need to lead by example and evaluate performance based on achieving business and individual goals."
McDonald added, "Understanding work habits and preferences — and focusing on results — is key to maximizing productivity. When team members communicate their schedules and are aligned on goals, they're more effective."
View a video of the research highlights and visit the Robert Half blog for additional tips on maximizing productivity, whether working from home or the office.About the Research
The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 2,400 workers 18 years of age or older in finance, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S. (conducted May 17-30, 2022).About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-remote-work-is-impacting-productivity-5-trends-for-dispersed-teams-301581195.html
SOURCE Robert Half
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robert Halfmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Robert Halfmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Robert Half
|75,50
|2,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.