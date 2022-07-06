Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.07.2022 22:27:40

How Russia’s War in Ukraine Roiled Yandex

The decline of Yandex, the Russian version of Google, is emblematic of the economic and cultural troubles spawned by the invasion.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "New York Times"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Yandexmehr Nachrichten