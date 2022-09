How Safe Does Your Safe Withdrawal Rate Need to Be to Retire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many retirees use the 4% rule to plan for their retirement spending. The 4% rule, based on a study by Bill Bengen, suggests you can safely withdraw 4% of your starting portfolio value for 30 years without running out of money.Bengen used historical data from 1994 to find the highest withdrawal rate that survived 100% of cases, and his 4% safe withdrawal rate has held up ever since. But do you really need 100% certainty to retire?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading