18.05.2023 15:25:00
How Shopify Is Using AI to Help Its Merchants
Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving a lot of bullishness in growth stocks these days. Promises of new products and services, as well as greater efficiency are making investors more optimistic about the future. After all, AI has the potential to revolutionize businesses and transform how consumers use them. There are particularly big opportunities in e-commerce, where technology plays a huge role in customer and vendor experiences.In fact, tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is incorporating AI into its platform so that it's more useful for merchants and customers. Here's how the company is using AI and why it could lead to better sales growth in the future.Last month, Shopify introduced Shopify Magic, a feature for generating product descriptions with AI. It says Shopify Magic can create "high-quality, compelling product descriptions" in just seconds. While it sounds like a minor feature, Shopify says that there are millions of products on its platform that don't have descriptions.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
