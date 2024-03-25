|
25.03.2024 13:13:00
How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This ETF.
When I hear from people who don't invest even though they have the financial means, the most common theme is that it is "too hard" or "too complicated." That's understandable -- but it doesn't have to be that way.Investing doesn't have to involve hours of research, poring through financial statements, or binging earnings calls like they're your favorite podcasts. Those things are all beneficial, and some people enjoy the process. But many others simply don't have the time.Thankfully, most investors can reach their financial goals by investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that give them exposure to many companies with a single or few investments. One ETF that can be the perfect option for beginning investors is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
