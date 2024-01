How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund.

"The secret of getting ahead is getting started." -Mark TwainSome things get easier with practice -- riding a bike, playing the piano, speaking a foreign language. Moreover, in each case, a person performs better when they stop thinking about the details and act intuitively, embracing the big picture.There's an important lesson here for new investors: Don't get scared off by complicated financial concepts, and don't get bogged down in the details. The most important part of investing is just getting started.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel