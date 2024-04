How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Try This ETF.

Starting your investing journey can sometimes seem intimidating. If you only paid attention to the news or social media, you would think investing was all about reading through financial statements or staying glued to the latest business news.This doesn't have to be the case, though. Investing is often as simple as following a few rules of thumb that have stood the test of time.One of those rules of thumb is having a diversified portfolio. You want your portfolio to be diversified because it removes some of the risk in investing by making sure you're not relying on too few companies to carry the weight. Luckily, achieving this diversification is relatively easy because of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel