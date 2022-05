How Silvergate Capital Crushed Estimates by 73% Despite Lower Crypto Volume

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We are in the thick of earnings season, and stocks have surprised investors both up and down following their announcements.One stock that crushed earnings this quarter was Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), beating estimates by 73%. The bank, which focuses on serving cryptocurrency customers, is uniquely positioned for the economic backdrop we're experiencing. While the bank benefits when cryptocurrency volumes go up, it also does well when interest rates rise -- as they did in the first quarter.Silvergate Capital Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane described the first quarter as "one of the most challenging periods for the broader crypto ecosystem." Lane is referring to the collapse in trading volumes in Bitcoin and Ethereum during the quarter. Continue reading