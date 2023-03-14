|
14.03.2023 11:20:00
How Similar Are Banks Like First Republic, Western Alliance, and PacWest to SVB Financial? Here's What We Know
After last week's shocking collapse of the tech and start-up bank SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, bank stocks have sold off broadly, with a lot of pain among regional lenders.On Monday, bank stocks like First Republic (NYSE: FRC), Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) were taking a beating. At one point, First Republic had been down roughly 78%, Western Alliance had been down 84%, and PacWest more than 58%, although they've traded with a lot of volatility as of late.Investors are worried about things like large unrealized losses in bond portfolios, deposit runs, and uninsured deposits, among many other factors. But are any of these banks actually like SVB? Here's what we know. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!