How six UK couples manage family finances now the pressure is on

Who pays what has long been a tricky balancing act but the cost of living crisis has put an increasing strain on budgetsBeing on the same page financially is essential within a relationship, particularly now , with the cost of living crisis putting household budgets under unprecedented pressure.The squeeze on finances has inevitably taken its toll on some couples, whether it is the strain caused by higher housing costs or disagreements about reining in spending. A recent survey from the credit card brand Aqua found that about 35% of UK couples admitted that the current financial pressures had put a strain on their relationship, with 28% of respondents saying that the cost of living crisis had led to them arguing about money more frequently.