How Smart Investors Should React to Apple Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After going on an absolute tear from the March 2020 pandemic lows through the end of 2021, technology stocks have changed course of late. Year to date, the Nasdaq Composite has cratered 21% in light of doggedly high inflation and aggressive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Some of big tech's finest companies, like Meta Platforms and Netflix, have experienced never-seen-before struggles in recent periods. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) posted third-quarter earnings on July 28 after market close, a highly anticipated moment for investors eager to see how the world-renowned tech firm held up in a dwindling economy.Let's consider Apple's latest financial performance and what it means for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading