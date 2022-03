How smart thermostats can save you fuel and money

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As well as turning off your hot water or boiler as you leave home, some can offer to heat only rooms that need itWith the return to the office in full swing and fuel prices rocketing, smart thermostats offer one relatively easy way to help reduce your energy use without big changes to your central heating system.These are direct replacements for traditional timers and thermostats that give your boiler a hi-tech upgrade without cancelling out any of its features. Continue reading...