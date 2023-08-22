|
22.08.2023 10:01:11
How SoftBank’s Arm plans to ride the AI wave to biggest IPO of 2023
WHAT'S set to be the biggest initial public offering of 2023 comes from a company unknown to most consumers, though they use its products. Arm designs key parts of the chips powering almost every smartphone on the planet. That's given the Cambridge, UK-based company enormous strategic importance in the technology industry. The IPO, expected to value the company at between US$60 billion and US$70 billion, is likely to draw in some of its biggest customers as anchor shareholders, and even some competitors, all keen to uphold the neutrality that's vital to Arm's success.
