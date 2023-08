How SoftBank’s Arm plans to ride the AI wave to biggest IPO of 2023

WHAT’S set to be the biggest initial public offering of 2023 comes from a company unknown to most consumers, though they use its products. Arm designs key parts of the chips powering almost every smartphone on the planet. That’s given the Cambridge, UK-based company enormous strategic importance in the technology industry. The IPO, expected to value the company at between US$60 billion and US$70 billion, is likely to draw in some of its biggest customers as anchor shareholders, and even some competitors, all keen to uphold the neutrality that’s vital to Arm’s success. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel